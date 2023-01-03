Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 446 Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in onsemi were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in onsemi during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in onsemi by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in onsemi during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Get onsemi alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of onsemi from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of onsemi to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, onsemi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.18.

onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $63.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.76. onsemi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $77.28.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About onsemi

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.