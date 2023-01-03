Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Cuts Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC cut its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.55.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS opened at $325.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $318.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.24. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $391.17. The stock has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

