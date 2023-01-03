Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.7% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Broadcom Price Performance

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $564.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $236.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $521.32 and a 200-day moving average of $506.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $672.19.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $4.60 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

