Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Has $287,000 Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in MarketAxess by 34.2% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,961,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,179,000 after buying an additional 499,907 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 46.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 807,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,690,000 after purchasing an additional 257,850 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 405.0% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 235,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,331,000 after purchasing an additional 188,994 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 121.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 248,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,661,000 after purchasing an additional 136,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 7,823.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 131,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,715,000 after purchasing an additional 130,032 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKTX. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MarketAxess from $284.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $289.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.30.

MarketAxess Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of MKTX opened at $285.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31 and a beta of 0.64. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.44 and a 12 month high of $414.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.97.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.41 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Further Reading

