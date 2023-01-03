Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Has $527,000 Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GINN. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,653,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $327,000.

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:GINN opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a one year low of $37.26 and a one year high of $61.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.60.

