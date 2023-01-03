Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DQ. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 243.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000.

DQ stock opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.47. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $77.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.01.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.87 by ($2.69). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 37.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 27.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

