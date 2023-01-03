Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 543.3% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,238,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,173 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 90.9% in the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,197,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,850,000 after acquiring an additional 569,859 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,307,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,580,000 after acquiring an additional 452,809 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,038,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,017,000 after acquiring an additional 332,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 292.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 417,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,664,000 after acquiring an additional 310,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $72.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.33. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.18 and a 1-year high of $81.46. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on IBKR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $30,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,896,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,378,524.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $1,607,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,075,206.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $30,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,896,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,378,524.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 291,900 shares of company stock valued at $22,778,003. 5.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

