Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,982,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,439 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $67,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 15,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PRVA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Privia Health Group to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Privia Health Group to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

Privia Health Group Trading Down 4.7 %

PRVA stock traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $21.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,335. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.03. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $44.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $342.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.66 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Privia Health Group

In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 48,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $1,579,828.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,190,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,815,059.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Privia Health Group news, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Mbd sold 3,186,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $71,896,193.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 48,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $1,579,828.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,190,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,815,059.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,908,125 shares of company stock worth $92,374,651 in the last 90 days. 57.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

