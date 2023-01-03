Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Profire Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PFIE stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10. Profire Energy has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $1.59.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. Profire Energy had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Analysts anticipate that Profire Energy will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Profire Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,062,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Profire Energy by 12.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,649,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 181,900 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in Profire Energy by 116.0% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,343,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 721,772 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Profire Energy by 12.6% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,078,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 120,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Profire Energy by 39.2% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 654,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 184,195 shares during the last quarter. 45.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

