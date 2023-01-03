Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Shares of PFIE stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10. Profire Energy has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $1.59.
Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. Profire Energy had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Analysts anticipate that Profire Energy will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.
