Prometeus Price Reaches $3.85 on Exchanges (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Prometeus has a market cap of $74.16 million and $110,681.91 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for $3.85 or 0.00023085 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Prometeus has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

