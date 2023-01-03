ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:SDOW)

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 12,728 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 27% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,058 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the first quarter valued at $521,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 51.0% in the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 478,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after acquiring an additional 161,371 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 1.0% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 46,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Stock Performance

Shares of SDOW traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.55. 573,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,441,978. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.85. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $44.05.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

