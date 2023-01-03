Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Shares Up 5.4%

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.37. 5,404 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,105,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $68.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protalix BioTherapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 864.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 102,900 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 59,550 shares during the period. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

