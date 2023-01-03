Proton (XPR) Trading 0% Higher This Week

Proton (XPR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Proton has a market capitalization of $19.11 million and approximately $932,666.60 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Proton has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Proton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Proton

Proton’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,971,171,846 coins and its circulating supply is 13,908,085,866 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com. The official website for Proton is www.proton.org. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

