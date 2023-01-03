QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Trading Down 22.8% Over Last Week

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 3rd. QITMEER NETWORK has a market cap of $5.09 million and approximately $282,547.96 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be bought for $1.35 or 0.00008052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK’s genesis date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 1.49641462 USD and is down -2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $252,611.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QITMEER NETWORK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QITMEER NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

