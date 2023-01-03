Qtum Price Reaches $1.87 (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $195.49 million and $25.03 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $1.87 or 0.00011238 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,208.54 or 0.07258245 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00031778 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00068073 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00060977 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001092 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00023176 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001496 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,479,208 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

