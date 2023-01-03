Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,737 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 88,307 shares.The stock last traded at $162.70 and had previously closed at $166.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KWR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.00.

Quaker Chemical Stock Down 2.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.31. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $492.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.15 million. Analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quaker Chemical

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,111,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 30.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 21.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

See Also

