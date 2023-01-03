QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,298 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 11,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 1,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.32. 22,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,153,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Cowen dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.31.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

