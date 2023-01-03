QUASA (QUA) Price Up 32.3% This Week

QUASA (QUA) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 32.3% against the US dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $130.51 million and approximately $127,571.41 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00012854 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00037819 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00038620 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006001 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00019225 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00228490 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000095 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00171027 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $118,427.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

