Radicle (RAD) Price Tops $1.58 on Exchanges

Radicle (RAD) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Radicle has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. Radicle has a total market capitalization of $76.93 million and approximately $16.67 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radicle coin can now be bought for approximately $1.58 or 0.00009473 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 60.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.13 or 0.00463585 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.09 or 0.02248466 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,935.42 or 0.29664721 BTC.

Radicle Profile

Radicle’s genesis date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 48,829,981 coins. The official website for Radicle is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.community. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radicle

According to CryptoCompare, “Radicle is a decentralized code collaboration network built on open protocols. It enables developers to collaborate on code without relying on trusted intermediaries. Radicle was designed to provide similar functionality to centralized code collaboration platforms — or “forges” — while retaining Git’s peer-to-peer nature, building on what made distributed version control so powerful in the first place.Radicle also leverages Ethereum (opt-in) for unique global names, decentralized organizations, and protocols that help maintainers sustain their open-source work.The network is powered by a peer-to-peer replication protocol built on Git, called Radicle Link. Radicle Link extends Git with peer-to-peer discovery by disseminating data via a process called gossip. That is, participants in the network share and spread data they are “interested” in by keeping redundant copies locally and sharing, otherwise known as “replicating”, their local data with selected peers. By leveraging Git's smart transfer protocol, Radicle Link keeps Git's efficiency when it comes to data replication while offering global decentralized repository storage through the peer-to-peer networking layer.Since all data on the network is stored locally by peers on the network, developers can share and collaborate on Git repositories without relying on intermediaries such as hosted servers.The easiest way to use Radicle is with Upstream, a desktop client developed by the founding team of the Radicle project. With Upstream, you can create an identity, host your code, and collaborate with others on the Radicle network.”

