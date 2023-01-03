Radicle (RAD) Price Tops $1.58 on Exchanges

Radicle (RAD) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Radicle has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. Radicle has a total market capitalization of $76.93 million and approximately $16.67 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radicle coin can now be bought for approximately $1.58 or 0.00009473 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002981 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 60.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.13 or 0.00463585 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.09 or 0.02248466 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,935.42 or 0.29664721 BTC.
Radicle Profile
Radicle’s genesis date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 48,829,981 coins. The official website for Radicle is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.community. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Radicle
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars.
