RAMP Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,810.93 (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last seven days, RAMP has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One RAMP token can currently be bought for $0.0617 or 0.00000370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RAMP has a total market cap of $8.11 million and approximately $1,810.93 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

RAMP Profile

RAMP was first traded on October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com.

RAMP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

