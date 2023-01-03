Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Gap Down to $25.02

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.02, but opened at $24.15. Range Resources shares last traded at $24.59, with a volume of 9,279 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Range Resources to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Range Resources Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average is $28.60.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Range Resources had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 60.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 267.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

