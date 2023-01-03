Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. Matrix Trust Co increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 38.9% during the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 82,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.9% during the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on RTX. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.23.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE RTX opened at $100.92 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $148.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.