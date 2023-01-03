Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Price Target Cut to GBX 7,800 by Analysts at Barclays

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 8,200 ($98.80) to GBX 7,800 ($93.98) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RBGLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($98.80) to GBX 7,050 ($84.94) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,500 ($102.41) to GBX 7,500 ($90.36) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7,510.00.

RBGLY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.09. 314,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,092. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average is $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.70. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $17.90.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

