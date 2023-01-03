ReddCoin Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. ReddCoin has a market cap of $7.39 million and approximately $8,790.29 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.35 or 0.00452516 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00031991 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00020993 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006027 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000841 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00018174 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000304 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

