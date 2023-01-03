ReddCoin (RDD) One Day Volume Hits $7,369.83

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $7.20 million and approximately $7,369.83 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.65 or 0.00453812 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00032192 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00020965 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006076 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000844 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018194 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000304 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.