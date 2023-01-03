Reginald Seeto Sells 2,818 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $32,942.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,511.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CareDx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDNA traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,282. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of CareDx

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in CareDx by 272.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CareDx by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in CareDx by 152.9% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the first quarter worth $131,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CareDx Company Profile

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDNA. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CareDx from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CareDx from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CareDx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

(Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Featured Stories

