Renaissance Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 17.6% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,444,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $224.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The company has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.12.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 39.96%.

In other news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $774,784.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,453.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $774,784.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,453.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.22.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

