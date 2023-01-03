Renaissance Investment Group LLC Buys 4,905 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy makes up approximately 1.7% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $5,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,957,000 after buying an additional 60,024 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,529,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,416,000 after buying an additional 26,355 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 955,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,619,000 after buying an additional 39,751 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after buying an additional 370,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 698,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,356,000 after buying an additional 129,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.83.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total value of $2,812,943.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,399 shares in the company, valued at $26,302,238.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 201,128 shares of company stock worth $63,385,815. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $264.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.76. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.39, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 76.66% and a net margin of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $634.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

