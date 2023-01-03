Renaissance Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,813 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises approximately 1.9% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Blackstone by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Blackstone by 204.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BX opened at $74.19 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $138.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.63 and a 200 day moving average of $91.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 20,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,545,239 shares of company stock valued at $180,710,080. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.63.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

