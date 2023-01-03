Renaissance Investment Group LLC Grows Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 2.0% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $6,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.9% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 115,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 263,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,621,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,345,000 after buying an additional 66,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $87,928.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares in the company, valued at $56,316,999.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 39,800 shares of company stock valued at $955,819. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.