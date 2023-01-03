Renaissance Investment Group LLC Purchases 406 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,517,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989,744 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 769.6% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,142,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,475 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,850,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,814,000 after purchasing an additional 999,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,488,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $135.34 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $91.51 and a 12-month high of $135.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.21. The stock has a market cap of $306.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 31.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Oddo Bhf raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

