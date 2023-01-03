Renaissance Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Tetra Tech makes up 2.6% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $8,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1,602.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,044,000 after purchasing an additional 441,461 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 669.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 439,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,999,000 after buying an additional 382,324 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 168.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 472,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,853,000 after buying an additional 296,212 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at $36,885,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,212,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,189,693,000 after buying an additional 171,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $556,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,705,505.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $4,608,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,487 shares in the company, valued at $7,449,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $556,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,705,505.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,580 shares of company stock worth $9,093,178 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $145.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.37. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $176.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $736.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.89%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

