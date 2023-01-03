Renaissance Investment Group LLC Sells 679 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

AMGN opened at $262.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $275.99 and a 200 day moving average of $254.31. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.39 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The stock has a market cap of $140.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

Several research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

