renBTC Achieves Market Cap of $68.50 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. renBTC has a market cap of $68.50 million and approximately $103,307.26 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, renBTC has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One renBTC token can currently be purchased for approximately $19,135.94 or 1.15017995 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

renBTC Profile

renBTC’s genesis date was May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io.

Buying and Selling renBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

