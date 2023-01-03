Render Token Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $104.46 million and approximately $21.39 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Render Token has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Render Token token can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00002460 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Render Token Profile

Render Token’s launch date was June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

