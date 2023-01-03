Request Price Tops $0.0869 on Top Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.0869 or 0.00000515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Request has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market cap of $86.87 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00013296 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00037362 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00039890 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005927 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00019195 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00233259 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08609756 USD and is up 1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $2,211,390.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

