Riverbridge Partners LLC Acquires 9,672 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,115,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,672 shares during the quarter. Grand Canyon Education accounts for about 2.6% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 6.62% of Grand Canyon Education worth $173,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 236.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $105.77. 1,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,006. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.30. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $114.33. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.56.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 1,614 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $173,133.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LOPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

