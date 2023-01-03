Riverbridge Partners LLC Buys 69,025 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 559,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,025 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $30,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in IAC by 28.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in IAC in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In other IAC news, Director Michael D. Eisner purchased 73,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.78 per share, with a total value of $3,444,925.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 124,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,823,361.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IAC traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $45.53. 7,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,352. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.82. IAC Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.52 and a 12 month high of $140.77.

IAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $115.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of IAC in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IAC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

