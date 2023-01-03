Riverbridge Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 466,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,134 shares during the period. Medpace makes up approximately 1.1% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Medpace worth $73,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in Medpace by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Medpace by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medpace by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in Medpace by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MEDP stock traded down $4.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.61. 2,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,481. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.94 and a 12 month high of $235.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.58. Medpace had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $383.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total transaction of $1,433,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,752.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

