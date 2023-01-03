Riverbridge Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 529,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,985 shares during the quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services makes up approximately 1.9% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $130,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.25.

Insider Activity

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total transaction of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WST traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.93. 3,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $206.19 and a one year high of $472.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.23 and its 200 day moving average is $272.32.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $686.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.64 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 28.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.