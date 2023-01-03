Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $42.14 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,574 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $42,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total value of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total transaction of $4,561,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,805 shares in the company, valued at $30,762,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total value of $1,294,275.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,132.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,516 shares of company stock worth $12,541,681 over the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $6.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $401.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,778. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $406.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.76. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $664.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 118.38% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $841.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.23 million. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IDXX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.13.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

