Riverbridge Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,613 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 0.36% of Watsco worth $36,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,358,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Watsco by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 26,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WSO traded up $3.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.92. 4,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.68 and a 12 month high of $316.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $264.50 and a 200-day moving average of $264.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by ($0.36). Watsco had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.00.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

