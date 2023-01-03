Riverbridge Partners LLC Purchases 340,120 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,379,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,120 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 2.74% of Certara worth $58,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Certara by 9,193.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Certara by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Certara during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Certara during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Certara by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CERT. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Certara in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Certara from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Certara from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Certara presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

CERT traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,243. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.82. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $29.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.36 million. Analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Certara news, Director Matthew M. Walsh sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $177,749.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,860.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Certara news, Director Matthew M. Walsh sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $177,749.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,860.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 29,954,521 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $449,317,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,017,803 shares of company stock worth $450,292,082 in the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

