Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 4,183 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 721,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,183 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $46,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $978,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Power Integrations by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 698,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,938,000 after purchasing an additional 23,466 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 265.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POWI traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $72.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.20. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.16 and a 12-month high of $98.92.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $160.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.25 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 23.96%. Analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,948 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $465,668.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 106,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,316,981.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 11,104 shares of company stock valued at $860,085 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on POWI shares. Cowen lowered shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.86.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

