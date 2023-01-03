Riverbridge Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 3.00% of Heska worth $23,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSKA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Heska by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,207,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Heska by 43.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Heska by 12.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Heska by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Heska by 8.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 3,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.64 per share, for a total transaction of $205,161.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 156,054 shares in the company, valued at $9,307,060.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSKA stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 5.61. Heska Co. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $185.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.74.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $61.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.72 million. Equities analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSKA. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Heska from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Heska from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heska in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Heska from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Heska from $155.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.25.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

