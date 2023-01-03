RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Stock Price Up 7.8%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) shares rose 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.48. Approximately 72,246 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,119,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $146.82 million during the quarter.
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
