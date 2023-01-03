RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Stock Price Up 7.8%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) shares rose 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.48. Approximately 72,246 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,119,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

RLX Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $146.82 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of RLX Technology

RLX Technology Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 3.7% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 273,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RLX Technology by 7.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 144,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in RLX Technology by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in RLX Technology by 141.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 16,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in RLX Technology by 14.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 154,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 19,960 shares in the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

