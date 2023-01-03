Rune (RUNE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $26,249.10

Rune (RUNE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Rune has a market cap of $26,249.10 and approximately $36.26 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune token can currently be purchased for about $1.34 or 0.00007988 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Rune Profile

Rune’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. The official website for Rune is rune.game.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.34064352 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

