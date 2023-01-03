Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Grows Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sempra during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Performance

SRE traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $153.30. 2,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.69. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $129.69 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sempra from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.50.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Further Reading

