Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 168.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,479 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,825,316,000 after purchasing an additional 678,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Netflix by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,016,347,000 after acquiring an additional 364,895 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Netflix by 4.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,949,018,000 after acquiring an additional 725,384 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Netflix by 78.8% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $971,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Netflix by 44.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,659,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,370,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Netflix from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.03.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $3.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $291.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,286,131. The firm has a market cap of $129.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $292.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $614.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.