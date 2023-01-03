Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,530 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAT traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.05. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,447. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.09. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10.

